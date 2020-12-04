Hugo Garella
Bergenfield - Hugo Garella, 88 of Bergenfield passed away on Monday November 30th 2020. He was born and raised in New York City. He graduated from Brooklyn College of Technology and served in the US Army. He worked as a dental technician for over 25 years. After he retired he worked for Riewerts Memorial Home for a number of years. He is survived by his devoted wife Rosemary of 64 years. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, Dean and Peggy, Marc and Annie, and Gina-Rose and Steve Halasnik. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, Nicole, Robert, Eric, Michael, Richard, and Maxwell. He was a loyal friend and a good neighbor, a great husband, father and grandfather. Private services were by Riewerts Memorial Home, Bergenfield. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com