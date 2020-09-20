Ida Benvenuto
Waldwick - Ida Benvenuto passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 90 years old. She was born in Calabria, Italy in 1930. Ida is preceded in death by her husband Francesco Benvenuto to whom she was married for 63 years as well as her granddaughter Lacey Marie Benvenuto. She leaves behind her children, Peter Benvenuto and his wife Donna, and Loretta Bartalotta and her husband Vincenzo. In addition, her granddaughters, Amy Bartalotta, Vivian Mike-Mayer and her husband Nick Mike-Mayer, and Tierney Poggi and her husband Charles Poggi. She also leaves behind her two great grandchildren Stella and Annabelle Mike-Mayer. Ida will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Visitation service will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd from 3pm-7pm at Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood, NJ. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10am at St. Luke's Church, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Ida will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in the Township of Washington following the mass. FeeneyFuneralHome.com