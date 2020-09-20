1/
Ida Benvenuto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Benvenuto

Waldwick - Ida Benvenuto passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 90 years old. She was born in Calabria, Italy in 1930. Ida is preceded in death by her husband Francesco Benvenuto to whom she was married for 63 years as well as her granddaughter Lacey Marie Benvenuto. She leaves behind her children, Peter Benvenuto and his wife Donna, and Loretta Bartalotta and her husband Vincenzo. In addition, her granddaughters, Amy Bartalotta, Vivian Mike-Mayer and her husband Nick Mike-Mayer, and Tierney Poggi and her husband Charles Poggi. She also leaves behind her two great grandchildren Stella and Annabelle Mike-Mayer. Ida will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Visitation service will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd from 3pm-7pm at Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood, NJ. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 10am at St. Luke's Church, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Ida will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in the Township of Washington following the mass. FeeneyFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved