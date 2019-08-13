|
|
Ida Crapanzano
Denville - Ida Crapanzano, 96, of Denville, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Oaks Healthcare Center in Denville. Public visitation will be on Wed., Aug. 14th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Funeral will begin on Thurs., Aug. 15th at 9 am at Norman Dean Home for Services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to by way of or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.