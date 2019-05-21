|
|
Ida Faye Steiner
Ho-Ho-Kus - Ida Faye Steiner of Ho-Ho-Kus, formerly of Ridgewood, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 12th, 2019. Faye spent that last day with her husband of fifty years, Steven, and two of her sons, Alan and Thomas who has travelled from Perth, Australia intending to visit for the entire week.
Faye was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, the youngest of four children. Over the years, Faye visited the New York area many times, first with a choral group and then with a brother, Jerry, and later with a sister, Runelda. So, when Faye's husband-to-be asked her to visit in the Fall of 1968, it was a comfortable decision for Faye to say yes. And they were married in 1969.
Besides her husband, Steven, Faye is survived by her three sons, Eric, Alan and his wife Gabriella, Thomas and his wife, Caryn, a much loved sister- in-law, Gail Natoli and her husband Anthony, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Faye attended Lamar Tech. in the Beaumont/ Port Arthur area, and ultimately graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University, Teaneck, NJ.
Faye was a member of several community organizations over the years including two Jamboree and College Club Capers where she put to good use her singing and artistic skills to help raise scholarship money for local students.
A private service for the family was held on Thursday, May 16th at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood. Cremation followed the service. A memorial service is being planned for September 21, 2019 at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood NJ for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to Children's Aid and Family Services, 200 Robin Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or to the donor's favorite charitable organization.