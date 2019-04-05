|
|
Ida H. Macken
Ridgefield - Macken, Ida H., 92, of Ridgefield, NJ, died April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Kevin and Timothy Macken. Cousin of Ida Sharples, Andrew Heinsohn and Deidre Hughes. Aunt of Sharon Macken, Glen Macken and William VanZilen. Sister-in law of Elizabeth Macken. Visitation Friday 4-8PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield. Funeral service at funeral home on Saturday 10:30AM. Interment at English Neighborhood Reformed Cemetery.