Ida Helen Cirello
North Haledon - Cirello, Ida Helen (nee Carbonelli), age 95, of North Haledon, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Paterson, Ida had grown up there before moving to North Haledon where she had resided for most of her life. A seamstress for Form Flex in Saddle Brook, Ida was very talented and crafted many articles of clothing including pocketbooks. She won an award for her ability to speak, write, and read fluent Italian. In her spare time, Ida loved cooking, especially homemade pizza. Ida Helen Cirello was the beloved wife of the late Rocco Cirello (1998). Loving mother of Robbyn Hebel and her husband Steve of North Haledon and Judy Evans of Lakewood. Grandmother of Brianna Evans, Zachary Hebel, and Taylor Evans. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Ida was the last of the mohicans. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eva's Kitchen, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 or to the , 122 E. 42nd Street Suite # 18, New York City, NY 10017. (www.browningforshay.com)