A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:15 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Madonna on the Hill RC Church
2070 Hoefley's Ln.
Fort Lee, NJ
Ida Jolie Fuda

Ida Jolie Fuda Obituary
Ida Jolie Fuda

Guttenberg - Ida Jolie Fuda, of Guttenberg, NJ, age 90, peacefully passed away on March 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Fuda and her beloved son Frank Fuda.

Left behind with special memories, are her children:

Isabella and Robert Luebeck, Anthony and Olinda Fuda, Yvonne and Paul DiGaetano, and Mirella Fuda

Left behind are her beautiful grandchildren:

Liza and Rob, Bobby and Kristin, Anthony and Jen, Jonathan and Rachel, Joseph and Shannon, Paul Jr., Michael, Ida and Ben, Joey and Raquel, Carmine, Antonio and Alexis.

Left behind are her precious Great Grandchildren:

Joey and Gianna, Ryan and Justin, Dylan and Ella, and Jaiden, Vienna and Frankie.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:15 am thence to Madonna on the Hill RC Church, 2070 Hoefley's Ln., Fort Lee, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours Sunday 3 - 8 pm.

In consideration of Ida Fuda's extreme devotion to St. Anthony and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Anthony of Padua Church (for a memorial dedication ) in memory of Ida Fuda and mailed c/o Yvonne DiGaetano 946 Old Mill Rd Franklin Lakes, NJ 0741. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
