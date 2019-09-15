|
Ida Mae Coleman
Teaneck - Ida Mae (Smith) Coleman, age 79, of Teaneck, NJ, daughter of the late Radical Smith and Marie Rogers was born on February 29, 1940 in Bushy Fork, North Carolina, and departed this earth on the morning of September 13, 2019. She came to New York in the early 50's and settled in Harlem, graduating from Central Commercial High School in 1958. In June of 1959, Ida married Edward Coleman Jr. (son of the late Edward Coleman and Wilhelmina Brown), moved to the Bronx and in August of 1968, she welcomed her only son, Tracy Coleman. She separated from her husband in 1969.
A determined single mother, Ida found her own way by going back to school. She achieved an Executive Secretary diploma from Monroe Business Institute in 1970 and moved to Teaneck NJ in 1975. For the next two decades, she worked as a Customer Service Supervisor, Production Manager and Bookkeeper before once again, reinventing herself. In 1993, she graduated from the HoHoKus School of Medical Sciences where she completed her Medical Assistance Training and began her 24-year career working for Dr. Wendy Nach in Fair Lawn, until her retirement in 2017. "The most loyal employee" who brightened every patient's day with her sunny disposition and welcoming smile.
She loved a good party, enjoyed singing and listening to gospel and soul music, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Adored by anyone having the pleasure to meet her, Ida Mae leaves to mourn her son Tracy Coleman, daughter-in-law, Josephine Coleman and granddaughter Skylar Coleman, the light of her life. In addition to being a loving, patient, grateful and kind mother and grandmother, she was the matriarch of the Smith Family. Sister to Tommy Smith and predeceased by Addie Beatrice Johnson, Joseph Louis Smith, Hugh Merritt Smith, Radford "Cookie" Smith; aunt to nieces Mandy Smith-Jackson, Keisha Smith, Erica Byrd, and nephews Stacey Lyons, Christopher Smith and the late Douglas Lyons. Whether as a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, or cousin, she was always a friend first, who offered nothing but love and unconditional support to all. As Jackie Robinson said "A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives." Truth be told, that makes Ida's life most important of all. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, September 20, 2019, 2 - 5:30 pm with a service following at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. On Saturday morning at 9:30 am, please gather in the funeral home parking lot to proceed in procession to Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery for the inurnment. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.