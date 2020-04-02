|
|
Ida Ponte
Paterson - Ponte, Ida Elizabeth (nee: De Bianchi), age 94, of Paterson, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Waldwick, Ida lived most of her life in Paterson. She worked as a secretary for Heterene Chemical Company in Paterson and was a faithful parishioner of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Paterson. She was a past President of the Riverside Vets Auxiliary.
Ida was the beloved wife of the late Lucien Joseph Ponte (1992). Loving mother of Denise Ponte and the late Joseph Ponte (2015) and his wife Marlene. Dear sister of Lucille Cathcart and her late husband Andrew, Ann Cunningham and her husband William and the late Louise Cosentino and her late husband Ralph. Dearest sister-in-law of the late Alfi and Pearl Plavan. She is also survived by several dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Immediate funeral services will be private to the family. Future services will be announced at a later date.