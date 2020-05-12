Ida Rose Salerno
Salerno, Ida Rose, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 88.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Patrick Salerno, daughters Linda Salerno and Donna Salerno, grandson Cooper Johnson, siblings Anna Ferraro, Lawrence "Sonny" Magliocchetti, Prudy Appell, Claire Hanf and her husband Jeff Hanf, and many nieces and nephews.
Because of current health advisories, services will be private. A memorial service will be held when proper celebration of her life is again possible.
Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. See www.marroccos.com for more information.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.