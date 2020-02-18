Services
Champlain Cremation
1944 WIlliston Rd
South Burlington, VT 05403
802-655-8692
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Schaper McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Schaper McNamara Obituary
Ida Schaper McNamara

Colchester, VT - Ida Jean McNamara of Colchester, VT died on February 4, 2020 with her husband of 40 years, Michael McNamara at her side. Born in Midland Park, NJ, she was the daughter of Orie and Pearl Schaper. Ida was a loving and compassionate nurse who worked in pediatrics at the UVM Medical Center for almost her entire career. Ida is survived and loved by her husband Mike, daughter Sarah Morneau and her husband Brett, and grandchildren Mac and Mary; also by daughter Rebecca Faour and her husband Rami, and grandchildren Rima and Aida. She is also survived by her brother William and his wife Anne, of Midland Park, NJ. A memorial service will be held in the spring, with a separate announcement. For a complete obituary, please go to www.champlaincremation.com/obituaries.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -