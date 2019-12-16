|
|
Idalide Trujillo Palacios
Idalide Trujillo Palacios passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 90.
Idalide was born to Lucia and Antonio Neumane in Guayaquil, Ecuador on July 29, 1929. She immigrated to the United States in 1953 with her husband Luciano Trujillo de Valle who passed away in 1996. She will be most remembered for raising her 8 children and assisting thousands of people who needed citizenship and other help while settling in as new American citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Palacios. She is survived by her adoring children Luciano, Hernan, Javier, Fabiola, Sonia, Rafael, James, and John, as well as her 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for a memorial service at Santangelo Funeral Home in Lodi on Tuesday, December 17th from 9am to 11am with internment to follow. In lieu of flowers, Ida's family asks that you make a donation in her honor to the .