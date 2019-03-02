Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
51 Paramus Road,
Paramus, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
51 Paramus Road,
Paramus, NJ
Paramus - Ignatius "Iggy" Mumtzis, age 88, of Paramus, NJ passed away on February 28, 2019. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, he resided in Paramus for 53 years. An active and faithful member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus, he was a member of the Seniors Club. He was also a member of the Paramus Seniors Club. Iggy enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Atlantic City.

Prior to retiring, he owned and operated several area photo labs including Harrison Photo in Kearny.

Beloved husband of the late Andriana "Ann" (Pagonis) Mumtzis. Loving and devoted father of Gus Mumtzis and late wife, Michelle and Margie Russo and husband William. Cherished grandfather of Melina Mumtzis. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A funeral service is planned for Monday, March 4, 2019, 11 am at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. The family will receive visitors from 10 - 11 am at the church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ignatius to Grace Healthcare Services, Raritan Plaza III, 105 Fieldcrest Avenue, Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837-3628 or St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com
