Ilda Lucci
Totowa - Ilda Lucci (nee Marchionda), age 82, formerly of Totowa, passed away on June 12, 2020. Ilda was born on July 6, 1937 in Pacentro, Italy to the late Pasquale and Rosa (DeChellis) Marchionda. She married Attilio Lucci on June 30, 1957 in Paterson, NJ and remained his beloved wife until his passing in 2006. Before retiring, Ilda worked as a seamstress and member of the ILGWU in Paterson. She and her husband also owned and operated Lucci & Sons Deli, Paterson for many years. Ilda was the cherished mother of Enrica Onnembo and her husband Biagio, Angela Lawrence and her husband Bill, Leo Lucci and his wife Michelle and the late Gina Johnson. She was the cherished grandmother of Cristina Granelli and her husband Joe, Giovanni Onnembo and his wife Lisa, Erica D'Alessandro and her husband Bryan, Billy Lawrence and his wife Ashley, Joseph, Justin and Michael Lucci, and the late baby James Lawrence. She was the cherished great-grandmother of Joey Granelli, Giuliana and Nicholas Onnembo, Christian and Rosalie D'Alessandro and to two more on the way. She was predeceased by her brother Antonio Marchionda and her sister Violetta DiBeradino and is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be private. Ilda will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.