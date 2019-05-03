Services
Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
(561) 967-1200
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Palm Beach National Chapel
Lake Worth, FL
Ilene Langweil Cole


Ilene Langweil Cole Obituary
Ilene Langweil Cole

Lauderhill, FL - Ilene (nee Schiff), of Lauderhill, FL, formerly of Englewood, NJ, Delray Beach and Lake Worth, FL, passed away on April 20th at age 91. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 2, 1927, Ilene was pre-deceased by her husbands Arthur Langweil and Norman Cole, parents Harry and Rachel Schiff and sister Enid Goldman. She is survived by her sister Eleanor Lewin, 2 children: Mindy Langweil of Lake Worth, FL, and Donald (Debbie) Langweil of Haworth,NJ. Ilene leaves behind her 4 beloved grandchildren Douglas (Julia) Bliss, Alexa, Jamie, and Kyle Langweil and 1 great grandchild - Hunter Bliss, as well as many adored nephews, a neice, many, many cousins and her companion of 10 years George Leavitt.

Ilene worked as a hat model, and then a dance instructor at Grossinger's Resort in NY and 2 hotels in Miami Beach. She later went into sales, at Schlessinger's department store and at Flair Boutique in Englewood. Ilene was an accomplished golfer. She also played tennis and bridge.

A memorial service will be held at Palm Beach National Chapel, Lake Worth, FL on Friday May 17 at 11:00 am.
