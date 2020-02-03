Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
Upper Saddle River, NJ
Ilse Brunhilde Marasek


1925 - 2020
Ilse Brunhilde Marasek Obituary
Ilse Brunhilde Marasek

Saddle River - Ilse Brunhilde Marasek (nee Borowski) 94, on January 29, 2020 of Saddle River formerly of Upper Saddle River, NJ. Ilse was born on June 4, 1925 in Gelsenkirchen-Buer, West Germany. She worked as a telephone operator and a school nurse in Germany. Ilse was married to the late First Lieutenant Harry J. Marasek on December 1, 1953 in Mannheim, Germany. Together they moved to Paterson, NJ where Ilse worked as a kindergarten teacher. They lived in Upper Saddle River from 1963 until the death of Harry in 2016. Ilse and Harry were parishioners of Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. (201-327-0030) Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
