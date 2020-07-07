1/
Ilse Kohn
Ilse Kohn

Teaneck - Ilse Kohn, (nee Strauss), age 97, of Teaneck, NJ, formerly of Forest Hills and Washington Heights, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Ilse was born in Germany, and escaped to England in 1939 on the Kindertransport. She came to the US in 1947 and married Fred in 1948. Fred passed away in 1982. Beloved mother of Eleanor Kohn and her husband Barry Obut, and Susan Kohn. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Kohn Obut, and Michelle Wheeler. Dear great grandmother of Arya Ocean Kohn Scott. Predeceased by her brother Tommy Strauss. Burial will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
