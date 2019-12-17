Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Hackbarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene L. Hackbarth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene L. Hackbarth Obituary
Imogene L. Hackbarth

Emerson - Imogene L. Hackbarth, 91, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Wayne and his wife Carol, Scott and his wife Nancy, Gregg and his wife Karen. Loving grandmother of Sean, Matthew, Katie and her husband Craig, Kevin and his wife Natalie, Lindsey and her husband Jared, Gregory and his wife Victoria, and Kaitlin. Cherished great grandmother of Mckenna, Alex, Lucy and Ryan. She is predeceased by her husband Walter and her grandson Adam. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, December 20 from 5-7PM to be followed by a service beginning at 7PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Imogene's name to the Emerson Bible Church.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -