Imogene L. Hackbarth
Emerson - Imogene L. Hackbarth, 91, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Wayne and his wife Carol, Scott and his wife Nancy, Gregg and his wife Karen. Loving grandmother of Sean, Matthew, Katie and her husband Craig, Kevin and his wife Natalie, Lindsey and her husband Jared, Gregory and his wife Victoria, and Kaitlin. Cherished great grandmother of Mckenna, Alex, Lucy and Ryan. She is predeceased by her husband Walter and her grandson Adam. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, December 20 from 5-7PM to be followed by a service beginning at 7PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Imogene's name to the Emerson Bible Church.
