|
|
In Loving Memory: Lois Jean Bono
June 30th 2018
It has been a year since you lost your valiant battle and left to rejoin your family. I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd ever lose you. You were a passionate educator, loyal friend and devoted wife. You touched so many lives. You will live on in the students you taught and inspired for decades to come and in those of us who were privileged to have you in our lives. I miss you every second of every minute of every hour of every day. I know that, one day, we will be together again
Your loving husband, Patrick