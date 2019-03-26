|
|
In Loving Memory of
Ann Nungesser
March 26, 2009
Mom,
We have learned that although your body left this earth 10 years ago, your warm, gracious soul still imbues our lives. We have shared memories of your wisdom, resolve, and wit. We also each have our own memories that we treasure -- in these private moments with you we shared laughs, cries, doubts, aspirations, but above all, we shared trust and love. Although your four grandchildren haven't felt the joy of your smile (or the taste of your Irish Soda Bread), they have or will hear stories about you and understand why you were such a great person. Your grandnieces and grandnephews have the benefit of Aunt Breda, who has a lifetime of memories of you to share. As all of us continue to live, we will undoubtedly discover more about our love and appreciation of you. Your children and husband already know that your encouragement and guidance helped spur them to achieve wonderful things in our lives. They hope to do the same for their loved ones. We honor and love you.