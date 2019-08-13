|
In Loving Memory Of
Anthony "Tony" DeVito
7th Anniversary
Son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, friend; There
will never be another like you. The way you lit up a room, the way you made people feel with your presence, your passion, was unmatched. A lot of people talk about it, but you were about it. You truly saw no creed or color, you judged the person for the person. If everyone had a heart like yours this world would be a much better place.
We love you. You are and will always be our champion.