In Loving Memory Of Anthony "Tony" DeVito

In Loving Memory Of Anthony "Tony" DeVito
In Loving Memory Of

Anthony "Tony" DeVito

7th Anniversary

Son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, friend; There

will never be another like you. The way you lit up a room, the way you made people feel with your presence, your passion, was unmatched. A lot of people talk about it, but you were about it. You truly saw no creed or color, you judged the person for the person. If everyone had a heart like yours this world would be a much better place.

We love you. You are and will always be our champion.
