Resources
More Obituaries for In Cirillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

In Loving Memory Of Anthony F. Cirillo Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In Loving Memory Of Anthony F. Cirillo Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Anthony F. Cirillo, Sr.

1/25/1920 - 9/3/2007

Gone, dear father, gone forever; how we miss your smiling face. You left us to remember none on earth can take your place. A happy home we once enjoyed, how sweet the memory still remains. But death has left a loneliness the world can never fill. Sadly missed along life's way. Quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts is where you will always be. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

With all our loving thoughts: Beloved Wife Loretta, James, Anthony, Marianne, Stu, James, and Mary
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of In's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.