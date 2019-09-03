|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Anthony F. Cirillo, Sr.
1/25/1920 - 9/3/2007
Gone, dear father, gone forever; how we miss your smiling face. You left us to remember none on earth can take your place. A happy home we once enjoyed, how sweet the memory still remains. But death has left a loneliness the world can never fill. Sadly missed along life's way. Quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts is where you will always be. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.
With all our loving thoughts: Beloved Wife Loretta, James, Anthony, Marianne, Stu, James, and Mary