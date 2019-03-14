Resources
In Loving Memory Of Bobby Reda

In Loving Memory Of Bobby Reda In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Bobby Reda

3/13/1957 - 3/14/2009

Ten years without you and the sorrow of your absence hasn't faded away. You have made wonderful memories that we will cherish forever. Not a day goes by where you aren't in our thoughts and hearts. "Wer'e missing you a little more each time we hear your name, we've cried so many tears yet our hearts broken just the same. We miss our times together things in common we could share, but nothing fills the emptiness now you're no longer there. We have so many precious memories to last our whole life through, each of them reminders of how much we're missing you!"

Love and Miss you Dearly

Anthony, Michael & Family
