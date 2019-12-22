|
|
In Loving Memory of
Daphne Karcich
12/12/1949 - 12/24/2015
"Your gentle face and patient smile
With sadness we recall. You had a
Kindly word for each and died beloved
By all.
The voice is mute and stilled the heart
That loved us well and true, ah bitter
was the trial to part from one so good as you.
You are not forgotten, not will you
Ever be, as long as life and memory
Last we will remember thee.
We miss you now, our hearts are sore,
As time goes by we miss you more,
Your loving smile, your gentle face,
No one can fill your vacant place."
Your loving husband and family,
Mario, Scott, Timothy and Julie