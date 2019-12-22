Resources
Daphne Karcich

12/12/1949 - 12/24/2015

"Your gentle face and patient smile

With sadness we recall. You had a

Kindly word for each and died beloved

By all.



The voice is mute and stilled the heart

That loved us well and true, ah bitter

was the trial to part from one so good as you.



You are not forgotten, not will you

Ever be, as long as life and memory

Last we will remember thee.



We miss you now, our hearts are sore,

As time goes by we miss you more,

Your loving smile, your gentle face,

No one can fill your vacant place."

Your loving husband and family,

Mario, Scott, Timothy and Julie
