|
|
In Loving Memory Of
David J. Karash
9/13/69 - 7/25/17
You never said I'm leaving, You
never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it,
And only God
knew why.
A million times
we needed you,
A million times
we cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place
That no one could ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
Love,
Mom, Lynn &
Family