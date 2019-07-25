Resources
In Loving Memory Of David J. Karash

In Loving Memory Of David J. Karash In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

David J. Karash

9/13/69 - 7/25/17

You never said I'm leaving, You

never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it,

And only God

knew why.

A million times

we needed you,

A million times

we cried.

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place

That no one could ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone.

For part of us went with you,

The day God took you home.

Love,

Mom, Lynn &

Family
