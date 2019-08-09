|
|
In Loving Memory of
Rev. Dr. Gadson L. Graham, Jr.
4/19/1935 - 8/9/2017
Two years have passed,
Yet it seems like only yesterday
In our hearts your memory lingers
Sweetly, tender, fond and true.
There is not a day
That we don't think about you.
You left us so many memories
To all you were so dear.
No matter who or when you were
needed. We always found you near.
You gave us all you had to give
But most of all you gave us love
The greatest gift of all.
Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchild,
Daughters-in-law, other close relatives,
friends. Pastor, Officers and Members of the
Canaan Baptist Church