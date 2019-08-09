Resources
Rev. Dr. In Loving Memory Of Gadson L. Graham Jr.

Rev. Dr. In Loving Memory Of Gadson L. Graham Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Rev. Dr. Gadson L. Graham, Jr.

4/19/1935 - 8/9/2017



Two years have passed,

Yet it seems like only yesterday

In our hearts your memory lingers

Sweetly, tender, fond and true.

There is not a day

That we don't think about you.

You left us so many memories

To all you were so dear.

No matter who or when you were

needed. We always found you near.

You gave us all you had to give

But most of all you gave us love

The greatest gift of all.

Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchild,

Daughters-in-law, other close relatives,

friends. Pastor, Officers and Members of the

Canaan Baptist Church
