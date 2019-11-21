|
In Loving Memory of
John A. Montuori
Words cannot express our feelings of losing you one year ago. You always inspired us with your positive attitude. We remember you daily; each moment with utmost respect and love in our hearts. We have so many precious memories which will always bring a smile, each one of them reminders of how much we love and miss you.
Deeply missed by his wife Dorothy,
daughters Karen Peluso and Valerie Schmidt, and grandchildren Nicole,
Alexandra, Anthony and Mark John
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear."