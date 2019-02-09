Resources
In Loving Memory Of Judith A. Rullo

In Loving Memory Of Judith A. Rullo
In Loving Memory of

JUDITH A. RULLO

Happy Birthday In Heaven

Febuary 9th

Farewell words were never spoken. You had no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. It breaks our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home. Our hearts still ache with sadness and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same, all the world would be like heaven if we could have you back again. You left us beautiful memories, the voice we loved is still, a place is vacant in our home that never can be filled. We often think of days gone by, when we were all together. You will never be forgotten we pledge to you today, a hollow place within our hearts is where you will always stay.

Happy Birthday Judy

Love,

Anthony

Roz & Joe

Paul,Jeanette, Kayla Rose

Kristy, Frank, Alexa Rose
