In Loving Memory Of
Maryann Buck
09/03/1950 - 05/08/2004
This year marks fifteen years that you have been in Heaven. So much has changed over the years yet remains the same. We think of you and miss you every day. We know you are with us in spirit and watch over us closely. You are forever in our hearts and we enjoy seeing glimpses of you in your four grandchildren. We fondly remember your great sense of humor, your ability to laugh in the face of tough times and your appetite for coffee and conversation. To each of us, you are a Wife, Mommy, Cousin, Best Friend and Grammie in Heaven.
We love you always and forever.
Until we meet again….xoxox.
Love, Dave, Amy, Carlos, David, Devon, Lorenzo, Phoenix, Natalia,
Athena and Carmela.