Officer Christopher M. Goodell

Officer Christopher M. Goodell

3/13/1982 - 7/17/2014

Happy 37th Birthday in Heaven,

Christopher.

The pain will always be there, a constant reminder of a Hero Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty. We thank you for your devoted service to this Country as a United States Marine. You loved life and you loved those who were a part of it. We can't believe that this is your fifth birthday that you are not here to celebrate with us. Our hearts are forever broken; the emptiness will always remain.

We pray that you are dancing and celebrating with the Angels, on this, your special day. We will always honor your memory and remember what

an incredible and loving person you were.

We love and miss you so much

and you will always be

Forever in our Hearts # 38

Your Loving Family
