In Loving Memory of Officer
Christopher M. Goodell
March 13, 1982 -
July 17, 2014
Five years ago today you were taken from this earth. We still can't believe you are gone. This journey through the pain and loss that we feel continues on, but the love and happiness that you brought to our lives helps to keep us strong. Your dedication, courage and devotion will always be remembered in the life you lived and your service to this Country as a United States Marine and as a Waldwick Police Officer. You were an inspiration and role model to so many and the legacy of your incredible life shall live on as we continue to honor your memory. Love and miss you so much, Christopher on this, your 5th. Anniversary in Heaven.
You will be Forever in Our Hearts, #38.
With All Our Love,
Your Loving Family