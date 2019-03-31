|
|
In Loving Memory Of Our Son
James "Jimmy" Dabal
8/27/1991 - 4/02/2012
In loving memory of our son who passed away 7 years ago on April 2nd.
Our memories of you will never die, as years pass on and days pass by. In our hearts your love and memories are kept, of the one we love and will never forget. We miss you and think of you every day. It is not the same since you went away. Your face, your laugh and loving ways will always be remembered in our heart. "Jimmy" give Grandpa, Razzle and Daisy a hug & kiss for us & keep giving us the great signs as always.
Until we meet again.
Love Forever,
Mom, Dad, Johnny, Christine,
Family & Friends