Resources
More Obituaries for In Lanzalotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

In Loving Memory Of Robert L. Lanzalotto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In Loving Memory Of Robert L. Lanzalotto In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Robert L. Lanzalotto

January 17, 2019

Loved by many,

Missed by all.

Predeceased by parents, Rocco and Geraldine, and brothers Louis and Joseph. Survived by Beloved brother Gerald, Spouse Marie and Son Michael. "Bobby" served his country proud as a member of the United States Air Force, Strategic Air Command. He spent many hours among his fellow Vets at the VFW Hall in Paramus.

He was a resident of Paramus for over 50 years, and a longtime employee at Bell Telephone. He loved his wife dearly and took great pride in his home and family. Bobby could be found any morning at "The Fireplace" enjoying coffee and a muffin with one of his numerous friends. He gave generously of his time driving the senior bus, officiating high school track meets, volunteering for Special Olympics and working the polls at Midland School. Much like his Dad, he was always busy fixing things and had an endless passion for vintage cars.I could go on and on, much like I wish his life could have,But he was ready to go and we had to let him.He continues to be missed daily And his memory will last forever in our hearts.

Love now and forever,

Your Family
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of In's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -