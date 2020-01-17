|
|
In Loving Memory of
Robert L. Lanzalotto
January 17, 2019
Loved by many,
Missed by all.
Predeceased by parents, Rocco and Geraldine, and brothers Louis and Joseph. Survived by Beloved brother Gerald, Spouse Marie and Son Michael. "Bobby" served his country proud as a member of the United States Air Force, Strategic Air Command. He spent many hours among his fellow Vets at the VFW Hall in Paramus.
He was a resident of Paramus for over 50 years, and a longtime employee at Bell Telephone. He loved his wife dearly and took great pride in his home and family. Bobby could be found any morning at "The Fireplace" enjoying coffee and a muffin with one of his numerous friends. He gave generously of his time driving the senior bus, officiating high school track meets, volunteering for Special Olympics and working the polls at Midland School. Much like his Dad, he was always busy fixing things and had an endless passion for vintage cars.I could go on and on, much like I wish his life could have,But he was ready to go and we had to let him.He continues to be missed daily And his memory will last forever in our hearts.
Love now and forever,
Your Family