|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Rocco Riotto
1/3/1932 - 11/4/2016
To Our Dear Dad,
Happy Birthday in Heaven! We miss you terribly. We talk and reminisce about you every day of our lives. You are always in our thoughts, always in our minds, and especially always in our hearts. Thank you for being such a great force and a guiding light. We will always cherish the memories you gave us full of laughter and cheer. You are always alive in us and your spirit encourages us to go forward. We love you forever.
Until we meet again,
Your Loving Family