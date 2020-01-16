|
|
In Loving Memory of
Rosemarie L. Parisi
January 7, 2000
Can't believe it has been twenty years since you have been gone. We love you very much, miss you more and more as time goes by. Always in our hearts, Forever. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.A ROSE
I wonder how her parents knew when she was just a flutter, that she would blossom in to the most beautiful individual to touch so many lives so often
with clutter
They tended and cared for her and groomed her to love and respect life, and nothing could break her spirit, no matter what the strife.
She loved the smell of the wind on her face and played team sports with competitiveness
and grace.
She was quick with a hug and an "I love you", and she made each one of us feel as if no other friend would do.
Whether it was work or play, she always gave 110% and that explains why the hurt of her loss is so great for us today. She had rough edges as any Rose does, but who can utter one today as we are left here on earth to deal with life
without her.
Family, friends, fun, freedom and future were the most important things to Rose I guess you could say she liked "F" words.
So often you heard her sing and wished that she wouldn't, but what I wouldn't give to hear "my momma told me, you better shop around."
I thank Mr. & Mrs. Parisi for giving us this Rose of many colors and I know that she will make Heaven a more enjoyable place for all who are fortunate enough to receive the gift of a Rose.
We thank Rose's family and friends for their condolences at the time of our loss.
Love ~ Mom, Dad,
Joe, Jennifer, Paul, Grandchildren: Amanda Rose, Alexandria