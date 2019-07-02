|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Valerie Elaine Kayal
3/6/1943 - 7/2/2010
9th Anniversary
In Heaven
The moment that you died our hearts were torn in two.
One side filled with heart-ache, the other died with you. We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks.
Remembering you is easy, we
do it every day, but missing
you is heartache that never
goes away. We hold you tightly
within our hearts, and there
you will remain.
Sadly Missed and Loved by,
Your Husband Basil,
Children & Grandchildren