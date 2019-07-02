Resources
In Loving Memory Of Valerie Elaine Kayal

In Loving Memory Of Valerie Elaine Kayal In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Valerie Elaine Kayal

3/6/1943 - 7/2/2010

9th Anniversary

In Heaven

The moment that you died our hearts were torn in two.

One side filled with heart-ache, the other died with you. We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks.

Remembering you is easy, we

do it every day, but missing

you is heartache that never

goes away. We hold you tightly

within our hearts, and there

you will remain.



Sadly Missed and Loved by,

Your Husband Basil,

Children & Grandchildren
