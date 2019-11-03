Resources
February 13, 1924 - November 2, 2014

Poet & Teacher



Wendel Agne played football and danced the lindy at East Orange HS in NJ. After the Pearl Harbor attack he enlisted as a US Army Nurse, prepared medical facilities for D-Day, and treated thousands of injured soldiers. While in Europe he acquired a great love of literature. He graduated from Middlebury College and UC Berkeley and wrote several plays and poems, some published. He inspired generations of students as an English teacher in Fair Lawn, NJ. He also led Vietnam War protests and the local Democratic Party. He played the piano and flute, and loved to sing. Agne retired in California, and played with the San Diego County Recorder Society for many years before him death at age 90. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, and grandfather, and is fondly remembered and dearly missed.
