Resources
More Obituaries for In Biagini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

In Loving Memory OfArmond Biagini

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

In Loving Memory OfArmond Biagini In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Armond Biagini



You Never Said

Goodbye

You never said I'm leaving you never said goodbye

You were gone before I knew it and only God Knew why

A million times I need you A million times I cried

If love alone could have saved you you

never would have died

In life I loved you dearly in death I love you still

In my heart you hold a place that no

one could ever fill

It broke my neart to lose you but

you didn't go alone

For part of me went with you the day

God took you home

Your Loving Family
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.