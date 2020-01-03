Resources
Brian David Low

In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Brian David Low

July 25, 1990 -

January 3, 2019



Our Dear Son & Brother Brian



Little did we know

that morning

God was going to call

your name.

In life we loved

you dearly,

in death we do

the same.





It broke our hearts to lose you,

but you did not go alone.

For part of us went with you,

the day God called you home.

You left us peaceful memories,

your love is still our guide.

And though we cannot see you,

you are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken

and nothing seems the same.

But as God calls us one by one,

the chain will link again.

We-La-Loo
