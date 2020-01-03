|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Brian David Low
July 25, 1990 -
January 3, 2019
Our Dear Son & Brother Brian
Little did we know
that morning
God was going to call
your name.
In life we loved
you dearly,
in death we do
the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
the day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you,
you are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken
and nothing seems the same.
But as God calls us one by one,
the chain will link again.
We-La-Loo