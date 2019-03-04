|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Darryl Anne Burnham
03/04/89 - 05/30/99
Dearest Darryl,
You came to us as our sweet little Peanut, so loved, so treasured. You left us barely ten years later as our Bright Star, loved even more, and evermore. How could we know that our days together were so numbered? How could we know that your drive, your passion for life, your boundless love was your sweet soul striving to live your short life to the fullest in so few years? How could we have held you and laughed with you and loved you for only ten short years, and how have we survived twenty years without you? In those first few days, I did not know how I could breathe, how I could think, how I could live with the pain & grief which replaced your love. Despite the torture of losing you, there has never been a day when I didn't thank God for the ten years we had with you, when I didn't say every moment, every day, every year of pain was worth it to have known you, to have loved you, and to have looked at the world through your eyes & your heart. I cherish all of the special moments we shared, I think of you whenever I savor a piece of chocolate, every time I glide through the water swimming laps, and especially, every day I am on first chair & watch the winter sun rising over the mountains. I treasure each of those special moments, and I am thankful that when you left us, you left me with no regrets. No should haves. I cannot hold you, I cannot make new memories with you, but you are always with me. I sometimes wonder who you would be today, but mostly, though, I remember the life you lived to the fullest, remember the purest love a person can know, and remember the absolute joy it was to hear you say "I love you, Mom." Happy 30th birthday in heaven, my beautiful baby. Somewhere between heaven and earth, I will hold you again.
Love forever & always, Mom