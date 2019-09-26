Resources
11/3/47 - 9/26/12

It's now seven years since you've moved on to that "better place". It's impossible to try to rationalize why certain things happen to the best people. We just continue to have faith and believe God has his reasons and that in the giant tapestry of life, everything that occurs has a purpose, we just do not know it in this world. Your twinkling stars grow brighter, continue to flourish and also continue to ask me about Grandma. And we are never at a loss for one of Grandma's anecdotes-so many and so pleasant. It keeps you present in our minds and I know that you continue to watch over our family. As always, we miss you tremendously and no amount of time passing will ever change that. There will always be that special place in our hearts and our minds for Grandma to give us some measure of comfort that you will never be gone from us - just in a different place.

I love you and miss you very, very much

You will always be my girl

Love,

Bruce, Your children,

Bruce Jr. and wife Tami

Brian and wife Debbie

Renee and husband Vincent

and of course your Twinkling Stars -

grandchildren, Mattingly, Daniel,

Ruby and Ella
