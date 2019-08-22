Resources
Jeanette Fierro

In Loving Memory Of Jeanette Fierro
In Loving Memory Of

Jeanette Fierro

2/10/21 - 8/22/97

Wonderful Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother who passed away 22 years ago today.

Years of striving, little of play,

Loving, giving the hole of the way:

a cherished smile,

a heart of gold.

To the dearest mother the world could hold. Happy memories, fond and true,

From us who thought the world of you.



Sadly Missed By,

Children: Michele, Tony, Denise, Bob, Joann, Michael, Sue, Paul, Patty & Charles. Grandchildren: Jamie, Ryan, Nick, Toni Ann, Tony, Amanda, Vincent,

Joey, Katie & Charlie. Great Grandchildren: Collin & Charlotte
