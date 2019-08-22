|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Jeanette Fierro
2/10/21 - 8/22/97
Wonderful Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother who passed away 22 years ago today.
Years of striving, little of play,
Loving, giving the hole of the way:
a cherished smile,
a heart of gold.
To the dearest mother the world could hold. Happy memories, fond and true,
From us who thought the world of you.
Sadly Missed By,
Children: Michele, Tony, Denise, Bob, Joann, Michael, Sue, Paul, Patty & Charles. Grandchildren: Jamie, Ryan, Nick, Toni Ann, Tony, Amanda, Vincent,
Joey, Katie & Charlie. Great Grandchildren: Collin & Charlotte