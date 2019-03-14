|
|
In Loving Memory Of
John M. Cortazzo
11/3/1960 - 3/14/2009
Today's the 10th
Anniversary of the day that we lost you, and for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too. But loss has taught us many things and now we face each day, with hope and happy memories to help us on our way. And though we're full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides us and we still feel you near. What we shared will never die it lives within our hearts, bringing enough strength and comfort while we are apart.
We love and miss you
forever and a day!
Patti, Gianna and Anthony