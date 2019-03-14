Resources
More Obituaries for In Cortazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

In Loving Memory OfJohn M. Cortazzo

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

In Loving Memory OfJohn M. Cortazzo In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

John M. Cortazzo

11/3/1960 - 3/14/2009

Today's the 10th

Anniversary of the day that we lost you, and for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too. But loss has taught us many things and now we face each day, with hope and happy memories to help us on our way. And though we're full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides us and we still feel you near. What we shared will never die it lives within our hearts, bringing enough strength and comfort while we are apart.

We love and miss you

forever and a day!

Patti, Gianna and Anthony
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.