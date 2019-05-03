Resources
In Loving Memory OfJohn S. Bisaccio

In Loving Memory Of

John S. Bisaccio

5/2/31 - 8/26/13

Spring brings rebirth to nature, as the bleakness and cold of winter give way to new life and longer days. Hope is kindled in us, remembering the warmth of your smile, your love, and so many happy times together. Your life enriched all of ours. Grief is dulled but ever present, with longing for your presence. We smile at sweet photos and memories and pray for the day when we will see you and hug you and tell you how much we love you. May you laugh, run, plant flowers, paint beautiful pictures, make music, and dance with the angels and holy ones

until we meet again.

Love,

Martha, Ree & Mark, Anthony & Stacy, John & Liz, Brianne, Kyle & Desiree,

Scarlett, and Ava.
Share memories or express condolences below.
