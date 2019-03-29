Resources
Lorraine A. Hagberg

In Loving Memory Of Lorraine A. Hagberg
In Loving Memory Of

Lorraine A. Hagberg

1934 - 2018

It was 1950 that we first met in Miss Hunts history class. We talked and started to go to all the schools football and basketball games, as a group. Finally we went on a date to see a war movie, have a slice of pizza and a soda each and I had change from a dollar bill. Good old fifties. The prom came as did graduation. But so did Korea, the navy. and college. A shinny ring was put on your finger and for 61 years we lived as man and wife with five kids to grace our lives. Then ten grand-kids and two great-grands-kids. All I have now is wonderful memories of our time together, loving pictures and your prolific writings. We will someday meet again and relive our past and have a waltz, polka or a slow dance heart to heart as we did so many times starting at the W.N.Y. Hub

All My Love Darling,

Eric
