Maria Clara Trio de Burgos

Dear Mamma,

It's been 7 years since the lord took you to stop your suffering .There is not a day that goes by that we don't either speak about you or think of you in our day to day lives!! The pain of loosing you has not gone away and will never go away as you were the center of our lives.I hope you can see and hear that you will never be forgotten as we will always celebrate the love and beauty that as a mom/grandma that you bestowed upon our family. Lastly, i hope you can hear our daily prayers to you and feel how we truly miss you!!

Ti vogliamo tanto bene

We love you with all our hearts,

Papa (Husband), Irene, Carlos, Marina (Children) Luca, Daniela,Teddy, Alexander (Grandkids)
