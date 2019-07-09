Resources
Mary Picinic

12/22/1958 - 7/7/1999

Forever in our hearts, a dear daughter, wife, mother and sister. It's been 20 years since the Lord has taken you home. You have touched all of our lives in your own special way. The fond memories we have of you, along with knowing you're still watching over us, gets us through each day. We all love and miss you very much.

Happy 20th Anniversary in Heaven!

Your Loving Family,

John & Terezina Skrivanic, Nick Picinic, Marquez Family, Picinic Family,

Picinich Family, Sadoyan Family
