In Loving Memory Of
Michael A. "Spanky" McLoughlin
Jan. 3, 1969 -
Dec. 25, 1992
Our Christmas Angel
27 Years in Heaven
Christmas time brings back memories that are still painful to bear. You were ever so special and ever so dear. The loss is still indescribable especially at this time of the year.You are so irreplaceable. We miss you not being here. You may have been out of sight, but nothing can take you out of our hearts. You live forever in our memories from where you could never depart. As we remember you this Christmas, we cherish our memories
of you and always will.
Love You Always,
Mom, Pat, Regina,
Carl, Kyla, and Mikey