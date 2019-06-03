Resources
Owen "Manzie" Watson

Owen "Manzie" Watson
In Loving Memory Of

Owen "Manzie" Watson

November 5, 1952 - June 3, 2018

Owen, you are gone, but your sweet memory is right here with us. I cannot believe it's been one year since you have left us. I pray that you're working in heaven for our God. We miss you: myself, your children, your family, and your friends. We will always treasure your memories. Thank you for your legacy that we are never going to forget. We love you always and may your soul be at peace. Your kind spirit is still with us here shining brightly on the many lives you have touched.

We will always love and think about you

everyday. You will never be forgotten.

Your wife, kids, family and friends.
