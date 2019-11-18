|
|
In Loving Memory of
Paolina Marinello Nisevic
9/24/1943 - 11/21/2017
You can shed tears that she is gone,
Or you can smile because she has lived.
You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back,
or you can open your eyes and see all
she's left.
Your heart can be empty because you can't see her,
Or you can be full of the love you shared.
You can turn your back on tomorrow and
live yesterday,
Or you can be happy for tomorrow because
of yesterday.
You can remember her only that she is gone,
Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back.
Or you can do what she'd want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.
With all our love, Mom. Until we meet again.